Therapy is a powerful tool.
If I could go back to fix past relationships of mine, I would have gone to therapy a lot sooner, because at times we can’t even see the problem or the fact the we’ve been the problem the whole time.
Sometimes, it takes speaking with someone who helps you think critically and with a purpose.
What I want to accomplish in therapy next is how to become a master of my emotions. All of my life, I’ve struggled with letting my emotions get the best of me, and that has caused me to make some not-so-good decisions and damage sacred relationships with people I love dearly.
I have learned from experience that you can’t dwell on negative thoughts because it will never end well.
You also want to learn how to be less emotional in a relationship. Nobody wants to be trapped in a cage of hate, jealousy and insecurity. These are all negative emotions that will not help you achieve the relationship that you want.
Once you have discovered the trigger and the effect it has on you, take charge of it. Never allow your mind to dwell hours and days on these destructive emotions. Put your past hurt behind and start learning how to have peace.
Peace is all I want around me moving forward, and therapy is going to help me live the peaceful life that I desire.
I really want to encourage more men to give it a try. It’s nothing be ashamed of or embarrassed about. It’s only going to make you a better person.