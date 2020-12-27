2021 will be my year, I’m claiming it now.
I look at 2020 as a test year. A test to see who would give up and who would keep fighting. This year tested me not only mentally but spiritually and emotionally as well.
There were times where I felt like giving up because things seemed so tough, but seeing my children’s faces every day made it easier for me to get up and grind for what I wanted.
This year woke a lot of people up and showed them things they didn’t even know about themselves. A lot of people’s backs were against the wall during this pandemic, and I’ve seen nothing but fighters.
The beauty of it is that nobody I know has let the pandemic get the best of them.
I love to see people not letting things defeat them, no matter how big the problem may be. The pandemic has been a wild experience, and I’m sure it won’t be the last. It’s all about our perspective and how we handle the situation at hand that will determine how it will affect us.
I don’t regret the pandemic experience at all because we as humans needed a reality check.
I feel as if some of us, including myself, were too comfortable in life and not living like anything could happen. I think if we start living with that thought in the back of our minds, when unexpected things occur we won’t be as surprised.
Happy holidays to you all and congratulations on making it through such a tough year.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.