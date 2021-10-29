Jay Simpson | There are kids in our community who could use our help
Winter is approaching, which means there will be a lot of organizations asking for donations of cold-weather attire for children and families in need.
This means coats, boots, hats and gloves.
If you have any or know anyone who has something to donate, let me know.
Things weren’t always good for me growing up. I wasn’t rich or have a lot of nice things, but we always had just enough.
I was blessed to be able to have a new coat every winter along with everything else I needed to get through the cold weather months.
My friends, on the other hand, had it a lot worse than me and sometimes weren’t able to get the necessary items they needed to stay warm.
I can remember one winter it got so bad and they didn’t have anything but spring clothes so my aunt went shopping for their whole family and got them everything they needed. She did that not to be glorified but to be a blessing to the family, and she didn’t want anything in return.
It was all out of love.
Our families have been close for years so it was only right to help them out. There have been times, too, that their family helped mine in need.
It’s what’s friends do — they look out for one another.
Please, if you can be a help to anyone this upcoming winter, do it. It doesn’t have to be the biggest donation because any and everything helps.
I will be going through my closet as well to donate some things.
People are less fortunate than others and getting a job isn’t as easy as it sounds for everyone, so keep that in mind and let’s all bless somebody in need this winter.
