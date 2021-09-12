Jay Simpson | There are many paths to success
Some of the most important things I learned in college had nothing to do with academics.
I know people have their own opinions on college and whether you should attend, and I’d like to share my thoughts on it.
First and foremost, school isn’t for everyone, and there is nothing wrong with that.
There are many other avenues and paths you can take to still become a successful adult; it’ll just require more work. But for the ones who decide to take the college route, you should know a few things before entering.
An average college student changes their major at least twice before realizing exactly what they want to do with their lives.
A lot of things change from ages 17 to 21, from feelings to interests in certain areas. What you had a passion for then might not be what you are passionate about now, and the luxury of college is you can switch to whatever interests you the most until you find the right fit.
Another thing is even after you find the right fit and obtain a degree in a certain field, a lot of the time you won’t even end up working in that field.
Nowadays there are a lot more job opportunities for students right out of college, and depending on whom and what you know, you may be the perfect fit for a company that most people with your degree don’t work for just because it isn’t what they studied.
I have many friends who went to school for four to six years for something and who work in a totally different field. It happens often. You have to find whatever floats your boat and sometimes it’s not what you went to school for.
I say all that to say that even though I encourage the youth to attend college because for me it was the best experience of my life, I understand it isn’t for everyone.
Like I said before, that’s fine, it’ll just take a little overtime to get to where you want to be.
Find something you’re good at an become the best at it. Do what you love to do.
