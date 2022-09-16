Jay Simpson | There's a better way to go about it than guns and fights
I’ve been working with youth who have troubled pasts.
One thing we talk about is this: Just because you tote guns and fight people doesn’t make you a man.
You can get the same respect being civilized.
I have never been in the streets, and I feel I am respected in the community.
I have friends and family who are in the streets, and I don’t judge them, because life is hard, and everyone has their own path.
I was just a decision away from living the same life as them.
Luckily, the people in my life who are in the streets don’t promote it whatsoever.
They encourage kids to take the higher road, because once you get into the lifestyle they live, it’s hard to get out.
Having to carry guns and look over your shoulder everywhere gets old, and I don’t think many people actually want to live like that.
But sometimes it’s their only option because they are in too deep.
I would hate for that to happen to any of the young men I work with, but I’m aware enough to know that you can’t help them all.
Some will actually take heed and make the changes, but unfortunately, for some, it will just go in one ear and out the other.
I want to see them all grow into independent, respectable men who provide for their families.
I don’t want to hear about them going to jail or dying because they were trying to prove themselves or gain respect from people who don’t have anything going for themselves.
I call them lost souls.
The respect you get from doing right in the world is much greater than you get from doing wrong.
Do right by people, and they will do right by you.
Once you get stereotyped or labeled as a problem, then that’s how society will view you, and from that point, your chances of succeeding then get slimmer and slimmer.
I wish success and prosperity to all the young men who I have come in contact with and the ones I haven’t as well.
You all deserve a chance to live the life you dream of.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.