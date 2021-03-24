I’m more than a hooper. It’s bigger than basketball.
As a young kid and going into my teenage years, I didn’t see a problem with being known as a basketball player.
I actually enjoyed it.
It was definitely a pride booster for me, and it did something to my ego.
Now that I’m a grown man, things have changed.
When people see me in public, they often greet me with “Hey, you’re the guy that played at Purdue.”
I politely correct them and let them know that was my past. I’m now the guy that devotes his time and energy to his children. I’m the guy that coaches and mentors the youth. And I’m the guy that’s a columnist for the newspaper.
Don’t get me wrong, basketball changed my life for the better and got me away from a lot of negativity.
But it does not define me and I will not let it.
I was blessed with a God-given talent, and from the jump, people expected me to play basketball. I even expected myself to play at the highest level.
Things happen and didn’t go as planned. That is when I realized I was much more talented in areas that I’ve never even given attention to because I was so focused on doing what I believed I was supposed to be doing.
I had no clue I could have a career in writing. This is like the most random thing ever, but I’m so lucky to have this opportunity. I’ve enjoyed it and look forward to becoming a better writer and elevating my status in the near future.
If I would have been playing ball still, I don’t believe I would’ve gotten this opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and explore other talents.
Basketball helped me get here, but my character will take me further than my talents on the court could ever take me.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.