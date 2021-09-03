Jay Simpson | These fights in schools are a punch to the gut
Out of control is an understatement.
The amount of fights that have taken place within the first week and a half of school is not OK.
We can say it’s because the kids have not been around each other all we want, but these children are old enough to know how to act at school. They aren’t babies.
It’s bad enough that a staff member from Urbana High School was rushed to the emergency room earlier this week with head injuries. Luckily, they weren’t serious, and with a little rest, she will be just fine.
Things could have gone the opposite direction and potentially been life-threatening over something that more than likely could have been avoided.
There have been threats from children to other students advising them to stay home because they were going to do dangerous things to the school and put everyone in harm’s way.
This is why I was against getting rid of the school resource officers, because now kids feel like they can do whatever they want without major consequences.
It’s sad to say, but they aren’t fazed by the school’s consequences anymore. They don’t even think twice about them.
It’s to the point where I’m starting to think that remote learning was probably the safest thing for the students.
I know it’s early in the year, but we have already witnessed a semester’s worth of drama within the first 10 days of school, and that should be unacceptable.
Parents are considering moving schools because they are worried for their kids’ safety. It’s a shame that this is even a discussion.
Parents and children should feel secure at school, but they don’t, which makes it harder to concentrate and learn, because you never know when something is going to pop off.
We have to do better at guiding our youth.
They have elders who treat them like friends instead of putting them in their place and telling the truth: that the way they’re acting is unacceptable.
It starts with us adults. We have to do less talking and more working.
It’s easy to say what should be done from a distance, but who’s going to actually go out there and make change?
I’m down to help make a change in any way I can. Are you?
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.