Jay Simpson | They had a ball here — now they're giving back
A group of former Central basketball players is now teaming back up for good in hopes of building something big for the youth in central Illinois.
Spencer Adams, Donald “Ducky” Stewart and Spencer Johnson are all alumni of Central who played big roles on their teams. All three ended up going on to play at the next level and obtain college degrees for free, which is ultimately the main goal.
Now they are all head coaches and doing amazing jobs with their teams.
The three of them grew up together right here in Champaign and played on the same teams for the majority of their lives. When they were younger, they always talked about having their own AAU program when they got old enough — and now the time has come.
Team Illinois is a traveling basketball program that was established in 2001 that all three coaches also played for in high school. Their goal is to bring a top-notch premier AAU basketball program back to the heart of central Illinois.
They will aim to provide guidance and growth on and off the court. The ultimate goal of Team Illinois is to help elevate the status of every player in all aspects of life, while giving the opportunity to compete at the highest level of AAU basketball against some of the top talent within the Prep Hoops Circuit.
The program is composed of seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ teams that will be selected from the area. The coaches will be searching for top-tier athletes who will represent their program among the highest levels of competition across the country. Tryouts will be conducted in multiple locations across the area (Champaign, Urbana and Bloomington).
The most important part — and what they are most excited about within the program — is that Team Illinois is able to offer this level of training, competition and the overall AAU basketball experience at absolutely no cost for each player in the program. That includes travel, lodging and meals. Both traveling teams will also be issued gear at no cost.
This is something that isn’t offered a lot in our area, and to see it run by three guys that I looked up to as a young boy is awesome. There will be flyers around town closer to the tryout dates that will give more details. This is a great opportunity for the children to get out and expose their talents and hopefully be rewarded a scholarship.
I appreciate these guys for taking time out of their busy schedules to do this for not only the kids in Champaign but also central Illinois as a whole. Don’t miss out on this opportunity; it can be a life-changer at the end of the day. If we have more kids in the gym, that’s fewer kids on the street. Let that sink in.
Much love.
