Jay Simpson | This basketball team has me fired up — Purdue, that is
What a great time to be a Boilermaker!
My alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers, are the No. 1 team in the country, and to be honest, they deserve it.
Coach Matt Painter and his staff have been building the program for years and it is finally paying off. When you have a future Hall of Fame coach and a team full of bought-in guys with a few future NBA talents sprinkled in there, you have a recipe for success.
Purdue has had a blue-collar basketball program ever since I can remember. They don’t go looking for the one-and-done guys or the most highly touted. They look for guys who play hard and play the right way.
You can tell from watching them that there is no selfishness on the team and everyone knows their role and plays it to the best of their ability.
They look like the most complete team in the country right now and that’s on both sides of the court. I’m proud, to say the least, and I want to see them win a national championship this season.
If we can do what we have to do in the NCAA tournament and play our style of basketball, I believe a championship is realistic for the Boilers.
Jaden Ivey is one of, if not the most exciting guard in the country and looks like a for sure lottery pick. I pray he can stay healthy and keep leading this team.
A lot of people think this No. 1 ranking is temporary, but I really believe we will be here for a long time. This is just the beginning.
We had a target on our backs before, but now it’s real. Everyone is after us, but I’m sure Coach Painter and guys wouldn’t want it any other way.
Boiler up!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.