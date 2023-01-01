Jay Simpson | This is the year we put ourselves first
As the year comes to an end, I’d just like to say we did it!
Some of us had the worst year of our lives, but we made it through. I know this year wasn’t the best for me for many reasons, but I can say it helped me see things for what they truly are. I’ve lost relationships, friends and family, but I never lost my dignity.
I’ve grown a lot this past year in ways I didn’t even think possible, and that has helped me reunite with some very special people in my life.
I’m happy I’m able to go into the new year with something positive to look forward to.
I’m not upset about any relationship or friendship I’ve lost, because I understand how life works. I just wish I could’ve seen people’s true colors earlier so I wouldn’t have given them as much of myself as I did.
This year, I’m being selfish with my time and my life, because it’s time I focus on me and get more organized. I am not getting any younger, and time waits for nobody, so I need to cut out all distractions and make sure I stay ahead. This will not only benefit me and make my life easier, but my children’s as well, and at the end of the day, they are who I work so hard for; they matter the most to me.
I would like to encourage everyone to continue bettering themselves and spreading love to make the world a better place. We can achieve anything we put our minds to, so if you have a specific New Year’s resolution, then you should go for it, and don’t let anyone talk you out of it.
2023 is the year we put ourselves first, because if we aren’t happy with ourselves, there’s no way we can be who we need to be for our children and families.
Self-care is really important and necessary for both men and women, mothers and fathers, so keep that in mind. When you feel good, you tend to look good, and when you look good, you tend to perform good.
Happy New Year to you all!
Former Purdue basketball player and Champaign Central graduate Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.