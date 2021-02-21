Jay Simpson | This man has always been a cut above
Today, I will be honoring a man who has been around my whole life and watched me grow up into the man that I am today, Mr. Seon Williams.
Seon is one of the men who has always been active in our community and taken care of the youth — whether it was a ride to school, a haircut or just a couple dollars to put in our pockets.
He has never been anything but a positive role model to us, despite what anyone else believes. The first step to get through to the youth is gaining their respect, and Seon has had our respect for years.
He has a personality that somewhat demands respect. He’s never rude or arrogant. In fact, he is always genuine and down to earth, which makes it hard to ever want to disrespect him.
Growing up, he had one of the most popular barbershops in town, The Whip Hair Design. This barbershop will never be forgotten and will forever be a landmark of the Black community. A lot of us grew up there. We had fights outside of there, learned how to fix a bike chain and even ate our snacks from the store next door outside of the Whip.
I have so many good memories from that place that I could go on and on. None of it would have been possible without the vision of Mr. Seon Williams.
He saw where he wanted his community to go, and he made it happen. It didn’t happen overnight; it definitely took hard work. I know there were plenty of times he wanted to give up and quit, but he never did.
He has done so much for the youth publicly and behind closed doors, and I just feel like he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.
Oftentimes, we wait until a person isn’t here with us anymore before we give them their recognition, but we should really start doing that while they’re still here. Let them know all their hard work never went unnoticed and that we appreciate it all, because with his vision, he has saved and changed many lives around here. I’ve witnessed it firsthand.
Happy Black History Month!
