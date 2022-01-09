Jay Simpson | This positive was anything but a positive
Last week, I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. Not only me, but all three of my children tested positive also.
It’s an unfortunate situation for my family and me, but we are blessed because no one is experiencing any kind of symptoms as of yet. We are going to follow all of the guidelines and do things the right way because we want to not only take proper care of ourselves but also not put anyone else in harm’s way.
You’d be surprised at how many people who are aware they have a positive test still go out in public around other people, basically disregarding all the guidelines set in place.
This is why I encourage people to wear their masks, because you just never know. There are people out here who can’t even remember the last time they got tested but will have a conversation with a group of people unmasked.
We have to realize that we are putting other people’s lives in danger when we do things like that. Just because one person may be asymptomatic doesn’t mean the next person is.
We all react in different ways, and I know by now, everyone should at least be basic-level educated about COVID-19 and the ways it can affect you.
I’m praying for everyone with COVID-19, and I hope we all can make it through without any having symptoms. It’s going around at a very fast pace, so let’s do ourselves and the community a favor and stay masked up.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.