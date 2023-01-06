Jay Simpson | This year, check on your loved ones
It’s important that we check on our loved ones, because you never know what they’re going through.
The strongest people are usually the ones who deal with the most and hide it the best.
It doesn’t take much effort or energy to pick up the phone and call or send a quick text message just to check in and see how your loved ones are feeling.
Over the past few months, a really close family member of mine has been battling depression, and it has gotten worse than it’s ever been.
He completely dismissed himself from the family and didn’t communicate with anyone for months.
After finally speaking with him, he let me know he’s never felt appreciated or loved for who he is as a person, but more so for what he brings to the table.
He felt that if he wasn’t beneficial to the family, then nobody would even reach out to him, and that hit home because I’ve felt the exact same feeling before.
We have always been looked at as the strong, reliable family members with the answers and solutions to everything, but nobody ever checks on our well-being.
It got rough for my cousin; he started to self-harm and even had suicidal thoughts.
Although I’ve never been that deep into my depression to where I self-harmed, I’ve definitely had the thoughts run across my mind multiple times.
Just because people may seem perfectly fine doesn’t mean they are.
I don’t expect people to check on their family and friends every day, but it should never be months without at least making sure they’re breathing.
All people want to do is feel cared about, especially the ones who keep the family afloat.
Check on your people, even the strongest ones deal with problems in life that are more serious then we imagine.
This year, I’m letting go of all hurt and anger and focusing on love.
I’m holding myself accountable for checking on my people and reassuring them that I love them, and I hope they will do the same.
I had to realize that not everyone shows love the same, so if I lead by example, hopefully they will learn other ways to show they care.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.