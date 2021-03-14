Jay Simpson | Tightening my circle while grieving a friend
When losing a loved one, the pain never really goes away, but over time, you learn to cope with it.
As you all may know, I lost my best friend a few weeks back due to health conditions. His death was so unexpected and caught everyone off guard to the point that no one could really believe it.
I was woken up out of my sleep to numerous phone calls and texts messages from a friend of mine who I thought was just joking about the tragic news.
I checked Facebook and made a few phone calls to confirm if it was true, and it was.
It was one of the toughest moments in my life. I broke down.
I instantly started to think about all the things I wish I could’ve told him and all the times we were supposed to hang but I was too exhausted from work.
I wish I could have let him know how much he meant to me one last time, but I can’t.
We always talked about not being afraid to die because when God wants us home, there is simply nothing we can do about it.
This death has taught me to keep my loved ones as close to my heart as possible.
In the past, I was never the one to express my emotions to them, but recently, I have been letting my people know that I love them and will forever love them.
I want to start giving my loved ones their flowers while they are still here with me. I’m done waiting because you never know when it’s your time.
So to all my loved ones, I love you all so much and I’m just a phone call away.
I will do anything in my power to keep the circle tight.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.