Jay Simpson | TikTok nonsense can't be tolerated
TikTok has everyone on alert nowadays.
With the rumors about all of the different and inappropriate challenges promoted for kids, it kind of worries me.
TikTok should not be a platform that children can access so easily. There are some good, influential things on there for children, but the majority of it is inappropriate and better suited for grownups. I can’t speak for everyone, but I do not let my children use TikTok — and it will stay that way until I feel they are of age.
I have an account myself so I know exactly what’s going on.
Children are going to do whatever they see is cool at the time, so it’s hard to blame them. They aren’t really aware of what the consequences could be from some of the challenges I’ve seen.
There is supposed to be a month where kids go around school slapping teachers — a horribly bad idea. It puts the children and teachers at risk because — I can’t speak for everyone — but I’m pretty sure there will be staff members who will protect themselves.
This is something we can’t take lightly.
If a student puts their hands on a staff member first and the staff member acts in defense, now we have a sticky situation. Does the child get in trouble for slapping staff or should the teacher get in trouble for acting in defense?
We should try our best to put an end to it before it even starts.
The punishment should be severe for students who decide to partake in those festivities to set an example and let the rest of the student body know that it is not OK and will not be tolerated.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.