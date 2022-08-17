Jay Simpson | Time to change my approach
Part of maturing is realizing that just because you feel a certain way about a person, does not mean they feel the same way about you, and being able to accept it.
So many times, we find ourselves feeling strongly about people for whatever the reason may be.
When we find out the feelings aren’t mutual, it hurts, and sometimes it can cause resentment.
I remember I felt really strongly about a woman, and she didn’t feel the same about me.
Yes, it hurt, but it opened my eyes. It was the reality check I needed.
I’m a real loving person, and sometimes, I go above and beyond for people who don’t deserve it.
This is an area in my life where I want to get stronger.
Instead of me being a lover all the time, I’d like to be able to match energy.
What I mean by that is not going over and beyond for someone who doesn’t do do the same for me — whether it’s in the workplace, friendship or a relationship.
From now on, you get what you give when it comes to me. If you show me love, then it will be reciprocated, but if you show you don’t really care, then that will be reciprocated as well.
I don’t mean any harm or have any ill feelings toward anyone, but I have to protect my own peace.
In order for that to happen, I need to be a little more firm.
I wish everyone the best of luck and want everyone to do their absolute best in life, but I have to worry about myself and what I want my own life to look like.
So if you notice me being more distant than usual, don’t take it personal. I’m just doing what I have to do.
Protect your peace by any means.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.