A lot of people say they want to be great, but rarely do they put the work in.
To be great at something — anything — you need to devote countless hours perfecting your craft. You can’t do the bare minimum and expect to stand out, because you aren’t the only person with those same dreams and aspirations.
The ones who put in mediocre work will get mediocre results. That’s just how life works, unless you’re born into a wealthy family, which the majority of us aren’t. We have to stand out, and a good way to do that is to never let anyone outwork you. Be the first one in and the last to leave. In Kobe Bryant’s words: “Mamba mentality.”
Approach everything with a killer instinct. Believe that no task is too big, and you will do just fine in this world.
A lot of us want things given to us. If we have to work for it, then we don’t want it. Let’s break that condition, because it has really set us back. Let’s get back to the old ways and teach our children and grandchildren how to really get out and work for what they want.
Even if you have put them in position to never have to want for anything, it’s still always good that kids have that hard-work trait; it goes along way.
When they get older and enter the real world, they won’t have culture shock, because they have been introduced to hard work as a child.
