Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.