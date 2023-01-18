Jay Simpson | To me, these men make a difference
MLK Day just passed, so I thought it would be nice to give flowers to some of the people I look up to and gain inspiration from.
Not everyone is local, and not everyone is famous, but these are people who I believe help make the world a better place.
First and foremost, I’d like to show my appreciation and admiration for Corey Taylor. He has always played the father figure role for me. He came into my life at the age of 11, and he’s still a big part of it today. My life was a little rough around the edges when he met me, and he helped make my situation better by taking me under his wing. That took a lot of pressure off of my mother. I can’t even imagine the amount of hours and sacrifice he put into me, but it is all greatly appreciated. I’m a firm believer that if it wasn’t for Corey, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. I’m grateful for him.
The next man I’d like to recognize is Tim Anderson, an assistant coach for the Illini men’s basketball team who has been nothing short of a mentor to me since the day we met. He comes from the inner city of Chicago, and he’s seen a lot in his life — some too much to speak about. It just seems like he has the answer to everything I come to him with. With his experience in basketball — from a player’s and a coach’s point of view — it’s easy to listen to him and take advice. I know he wouldn’t tell me anything wrong or steer me in the wrong direction.
The last person I’d like to recognize is Meek Mill. I don’t know Meek personally, but he’s my favorite artist, and I listen to his music so much, it seems like I do. He’s been one of the biggest inspirations to me over the last 10 years. Just seeing how he seems to constantly elevate no matter what’s thrown his way is what motivates me. I’ve seen people throw dirt on his name, but it hasn’t stopped him. He still takes care of his family and does more for his community than a lot of celebrities. It’s more than the money to him, he actually cares and wants to see people do better in life. I love how he put his friends and family in position to make a living for themselves. He gave them their own jobs and businesses so that they wouldn’t need his money and resources; they now have their own. When you reach a certain level of wealth, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Meek is a person that sits in rooms and at tables that he was never supposed to be at, but because of who he knows and the type of genuine person he is, he got those opportunities and took full advantage of them.
I know these men may not be the next person’s idols, but they are mine. Each person plays a different role in my life and helped me get through dark times. They all inspire me in different ways to succeed to the best of my ability.
I would like to know who inspires and motivates you all. If you have people in your life who play similar roles to my idols, let me know. I’d like to see what we all have in common.
