Jay Simpson | Tone is important in how you converse
It’s not always about what you say to a person, it’s how you say it.
When speaking to an individual, please keep this is mind, because I’ve been in many different situations where something was taken out of context because of the way it was expressed. You can give a person a simple answer but still be considered rude because of your tone of voice and the body language you use.
Sometimes, people aren’t even aware that they’re offending someone or coming off as rude because it’s just the way they communicate.
I have a friend who often comes off as rude, but he doesn’t mean any harm at all.
We have discussions all the time about how he should try to change that because not everyone knows him as well as I do and knows he isn’t being rude or disrespectful intentionally. He just has a funky way of speaking to others.
Teaching your kids manners and how to speak to people at an early age is more rewarding than you think.
Being able to talk to someone and hold a fluent conversation is a skill that many do not have, and it’s not all their fault. Some weren’t taught the proper way and had to learn on the on the fly.
I’m grateful my mother made sure that I knew manners and how to hold a fluent conversation, because it has benefited me in ways I couldn’t imagine.
You’d be surprised at how far just one conversation could go and the doors it could open.
Start them while they’re young.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.