Tragedy today, justice tomorrow
Jelani Day’s death is tragic news for all of us.
This situation is heartbreaking. I cannot even fathom the type of pain his family is suffering right now.
I didn’t know Jelani personally, but I’ve seen him around and he always seemed like a really cool guy. Everyone loved his company. Mutual friends said to know him is to love him. That speaks volumes about the type of person he was.
Jelani was on his way to becoming a speech pathologist and had a bright future ahead of him. I feel so sorry for his parents, who raised a wonderful young man whose life was ended way too soon.
To all of Jelani’s family and friends, I don’t know the words to say but I am truly sorry this happened to such a wonderful soul.
I recently lost a close friend, and I know the pain and trauma it causes. Although you will never get over the loss of a loved one, you’ll learn to live with it.
I believe Jelani wouldn’t want us mourning too long. He’s the type who would want his loved ones to keep going on with their lives while keeping his name alive.
Jelani, you are loved deeply. We pray you get the justice you deserve, and that we ultimately find out #Whathappened
toJelaniDay.
