Jay Simpson | Treat others how you'd like to be treated
People never forget disrespect, which is why I try to treat everyone I come in contact with with the same respect level.
Even when I am being disrespected, I try to keep things as respectful as possible on my end until it’s become too much.
I’m not perfect, and I’m still human, so for me to say I don’t always get disrespectful back wouldn’t be the truth, so I’m not going to act like I’m a saint, but I will say that I don’t disrespect first.
Everyone has their own definitions and views on what disrespect is, but mine is just when someone is flat-out rude and speaks to you as if you’re less of a person than them.
Majority of the people I’ve had issues with when it came to disrespect have been older people of the opposite race as me.
I’m not sure what it is, but sometimes they feel as if they can still speak to us how they did years ago, and that is just something that I will not tolerate.
I let them know in the most respectful way I can that I will not tolerate them speaking to me in that manner, and they need to speak to me with respect, or there is nothing for us to speak about.
It’s 2022. There is no reason for anyone to be talking to people as if they’re less than anyone.
If you can’t say anything nice to somebody, then don’t say anything at all, it’s pretty simple.
I have pretty thick skin, so it’ll take a lot for me to actually feel some type of way and react, but everyone isn’t built like me.
Some people might react different, and the situation could turn into something dangerous, you just never know.
As adults, we should already know to treat people how we want to be treated, we learned that in elementary school.
Respect should be a given until someone gives you a reason to do otherwise.
Don’t be surprised when you greet someone with disrespect and you get it in return.
You get what you give, that’s how it goes.
