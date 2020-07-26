Urbana hoops returns to gym
Life during this pandemic has been different, to say the least.
Turning a completely new life into the new normal has put a lot of us in a bind.
No more getting up and freely doing whatever we want.
Pretty much everything you do now requires masks, from going to the grocery store to the gym.
Urbana High School recently opened back up its gym doors for the basketball program to get back to working out.
Players and coaches are the only ones allowed inside during the workouts and everyone is required to wear a face mask and take their temperature before any activity.
While much of the plan for the 2020-21 school year, both academically and athletically, remains up in the air, coach Verdell Jones Jr. still wants his Tigers ready.
“If you stay ready,” he says, “you don’t have to get ready.”
The players are in the gym four days a week putting in work to reach their ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Urbana has been one of better teams in the Big 12 Conference for the last three years, winning its Class 3A regional two years in a row with stellar play from senior-to-be guard Jermale Young Jr. and others.
If they are granted a season this upcoming winter, Jermale will team up with younger brother Jermontre, a tandem that will make for must-see TV.
As I have high hopes for the high school season, I understand that health and safety come first.
I’d like to know some of your favorite local high school players and what schools will you be cheering for — that is, if there is a season.