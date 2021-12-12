I get it, fights at school are going to happen no matter what consequences are thrown out. I wish it didn’t happen, but there is very little that can be done to stop them completely.
When I was in high school, we had our fair share of fights, of course, but not once did it ever escalate to what happened at Central High School last Friday.
There were multiple fights and acts of violence, which ultimately caused the school to go on lockdown with police at every entrance. I saw video of teachers trying to break the fights up, and although I appreciate them trying to de-escalate the situation, I just don’t think it’s the safest thing to do anymore.
Ever since I saw the footage a few years back of a female teacher at Urbana High School get in the middle of a fight and end up unconscious, I think teachers should start thinking twice about the severity of the fight.
If kids are already throwing punches and in the midst of a full-on fight, then maybe you should call on someone more suitable for the situation.
There are staff members in every school who are specifically trained to handle such situations.
I know some teachers feel compelled to jump in, but their safety matters as well. If the teacher is hurt or injured from trying to break up a fight, then the school is down a teacher and has to hire a sub who probably won’t be able to get through to the students as well as the real teacher, so now it becomes a lose-lose situation.
So to prevent this, I believe teachers shouldn’t break up fights that are already out of control. Call for experienced help who in my opinion should be on call in every school with the way things have been going in the community.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.