Jay Simpson | We can get on the same page
On Wednesday, I witnessed more drivers pulled over in a day than I have seen in my life.
Early that morning as I was dropping my kids off at school, I saw about 20 police cars pulling out of campus.
It seemed as if they focused on a certain part of town, and that didn’t sit right with some residents of those neighborhoods, including Garden Hills in Champaign. I’m not sure if they were looking for someone, but to the people in those areas, it came off as being targeted. It all came out of nowhere: people woke up and were going about their day as they normally do, and then the next thing you know, at every corner, someone was pulled over.
I guess the question everyone wants to know is: Why?
I’m happy police are doing their jobs, trying to get anything illegal off the streets. At the same time, I understand where the minority residents are coming from as well. It’s easy to feel targeted in a situation like that, especially when you notice it’s only your kind getting pulled over.
I wish there could be more positive communication between minorities and police so that when things like this do happen and the cops are doing their jobs, it doesn’t seem like they are targeting a certain group of people.
If the community can get on the same page as the police, in my opinion, this town would improve drastically.
I met the new police chief in person, and he is a great man with a vision for this town similar to mine. I watched him give his personal phone number to about 25 young minority males to give him a call if they ever need anything.
Getting on the same page is possible; we just have to do it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.