Jay Simpson | Welcome to town, Chief Tyler
As some of you may know, the city of Champaign hired a new police chief this week. His name is Tim Tyler, and I’d like to welcome him to town on behalf of our community.
Champaign is a very close-knit community, and, like most other small towns, everyone seems to know everyone in some way. You might not know them personally, but you will for sure know someone with ties to them, whether it be family or friends of the family.
I’ve never been in law enforcement and don’t know anything about being a police chief, so I cannot speak on what to expect in that field, but I can let Chief Tyler in on some things that I believe will get him started off in the right direction with the community.
First and foremost, just like any other city, we have our bad times, and recently, we’ve been having them quite often. There are a lot of misguided youth who are seeking the wrong type of attention and validation. They are being influenced by people who have never figured it out and don’t seem to have any plans of doing so.
It’s really putting a bad reputation on our children, because it seems as if they don’t care, but really, they are just misguided and don’t have anyone to tell them that the way they are acting and carrying themselves is unacceptable.
So with that being said, Chief Tyler, I believe the people you should get to know first are the youth. Get to know them on a personal basis, and let them know you respect them and are here to help. A lot of us are traumatized by the police because of they way we’ve been treated. I know not all police are bad, but it will sound a lot better and sincere coming from the chief’s mouth.
I think if you come off as intimidating, you probably won’t get a good response from the youth, but if you come showing love and respect, then you will open doors for them to try to put some trust in you.
This is going to be a process for sure, but I know they wouldn’t have hired you if you weren’t capable. Congrats on the hire, and I am looking forward to meeting you. Hopefully one day we can do something together with youth in our community.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.