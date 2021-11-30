Jay Simpson | What if Kyle Rittenhouse were Black?
The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict did not surprise me at all.
This was a very upsetting case to keep up with for me because even though I knew he would get to walk away free, I just couldn't stop thinking: What if it was a Black teenage boy in that same position?
If a Black teenage boy would have crossed state lines and used a firearm to shoot and kill multiple people, I have to think the verdict and sentence would be quite different.
I'm no legal expert, but the judge looked like he was on Rittenhouse's side during the whole case, by often defending him and making excuses for him. From the outside looking in, it wasn't hard to realize the inequality, and it hurts.
There is no way a person of my color who had done the same things as Rittenhouse would ever get a fair chance, let alone have the judge defending them. The court would bring up their whole background, point out all of the past mistakes they may have made up until that point, paint them out to be a terrible person and then throw them away for the rest of their life.
It's just not fair.
Blessings to you all.
