Character is something that comes from within and is often long-lived.
A good character helps you develop a winning personality. In other words, a good character is the backbone of a magnetic personality, which attracts other people.
Good character traits are important in being able to achieve your goals, getting along with others and being accepted by society. They also determine how other people think of you or if they care to interact with you. In some ways, these factors affect the success you can have in your life.
People will test your character to see what type of person you are, so it’s always good to be the same person no matter if you’re around people or not. It’s not hard to spot a person with bad character, and most of the time those are the people who nobody wants any interaction with.
It’s perfectly fine to test a person’s character, especially if you don’t have a relationship or know each other that well. The secret is to reserve judgment and take your time. Observe them in different situations; look at how they react. Listen to them talking, joking, complaining, blaming and preaching. You will then be able to judge the character of that person.
I know times get rough and temptation can be hard to fight, but I encourage everyone reading this to always display good character. Once you show any signs of bad character, people will no longer want to be bothered with you.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.