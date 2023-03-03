What does it mean to be a man?
I mean, outside of the dictionary definition, who can honestly answer this question?
So many different men have different views and opinions on what manhood should look like, and I enjoy hearing others’ perspectives.
Creating a panel and gathering men from all different walks of life to discuss and debate about manhood and masculinity is something on my bucket list.
I believe it will allow people who maybe don’t the opportunities to be heard often, a chance to be heard in front of their peers.
Society has trained us to believe a man is supposed to be one certain way, and if a person doesn’t fit that description, then they aren’t viewed with the same respect.
Let me be the one to say that is the furthest thing from true.
Just because you don’t bench press 300 pounds or work a steel mill doesn’t mean you’re not a real man. I know men who live a very different lifestyle, but they still take care of their responsibilities, such as their households, and they make sure their families are well taken care of, and that’s what earns my respect.
Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs, but degrading a man because he doesn’t fit society’s view is wrong.
This is why I would like to gather a group of men with very few similarities so that everyone can speak their truths. I want to hear everyone’s point of view and pick their brains with questions that they maybe don’t hear as much.
I know there are so many men out here with so much to elaborate about on this topic, but they probably have never had the opportunity or the stage to do so, and that is what I’m trying to provide.
I think it would be huge for not only our community, but for men in general. If we can all understand each other a little more, that will take the respect levels to new heights, and we can start setting the example for the young men coming up behind us.
I am raising two boys of my own, and I don’t want them growing up believing they have to live up to a certain stereotype to be called a man. I want them to be whatever they would like, and I want them to be happy doing it. I am not raising them to please society, we do what makes us happy in our household. They will not be judged or belittled for any decisions they decide to make in life, and as their father and their first example of a man, I’ll love and support them with everything they do.