What exactly is respect?
Some say respect is an admiration you give to someone or something for their qualities, abilities or achievements. Others say it’s accepting someone for who they are.
I say it’s both.
On the accepting side, I believe everyone deserves a basic kind of respect — the kind most of us learned in elementary school: “Treat others how you want to be treated.” With that in mind, I accept people for who they are, even if they are different from who I am or from what I believe in.
On the admiration side, I think that respect is something that you earn. Earning respect isn’t a hard thing to do. You don’t have to make millions of dollars or be a rocket scientist to earn respect. But it could very well be the type of qualities you have as a person.
When I’m able to see a person just be a good person for others, such as hustling for their families or being a honest and trustworthy person, they earn my respect.
Earning respect is something that has seemed to have lost its way in our younger generation.
Sometimes it seems like they want to be respected but have no respect for anyone else. I think if we practice those things we all learned in elementary school, a lot of things would turn around.
Respect is earned, not given, but that doesn’t mean a person deserves disrespect.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.