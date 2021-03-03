People have a natural need for a sense of purpose. Knowing your purpose means you know who you are and where you fit into the world and that your goals and desires are in sync.
We often find ourselves navigating through life, not having a clue what our true purpose is.
We grow up thinking we are automatically supposed to follow the social scripts we were given as children, such as to get the good grades, get into the best schools, get the best jobs, purchase a beautiful home and start a family.
News flash, that is not everyone’s purpose.
Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with living life that way if that’s what makes you happy.
But for me, I want more, and I know my purpose in life is a lot deeper than that. I believe I’m here in this universe to prosper, inspire and lead, so that’s what I’m going to do to the best of my ability.
I challenge everyone reading this to figure out what your purpose is in life if you haven’t done so already.
No one can answer that but you.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.