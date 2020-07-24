For some people, life seems to never go the way they envisioned as a kid.
I am one of those people.
As a young kid, I had dreams of becoming a Division I athlete and going on to become an NBA star. I missed out on a lot of my childhood because I spent all of my time in the gym bettering my craft in hopes of getting my family out of poverty and showing them a new life.
Let’s just say it didn’t go as planned.
Over the past six years, my life has been quite the journey. It all started on Feb. 23, 2014, my sophomore year at Purdue. We were playing a game at Nebraska.
While on defense, I went to call out a ball screen and I passed out. I don’t remember passing out, but I do remember coach Matt Painter and our head trainer, Chad Young, standing over me when I woke up.
When I got to the bench, I took a concussion test and passed with flying colors, so at that point, we knew it was serious. When we got back to campus, our team doctor sent me to a cardiologist in Indianapolis. From there, I was referred to one of the best cardiologists in America. He was located in Minneapolis.
Purdue sent our trainer and me on a private jet first thing the next morning.
Coming from where I come from, some people go their whole life without ever setting foot in an airport, let alone riding on a private jet.
In the back of my mind, I knew there was a chance my career could be over, so I couldn’t even enjoy the experience. When we arrived at the hospital, they hooked about 50 different wires onto my body and had me doing a variety of different tests for the next six hours.
Finally, the results came back and I was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which immediately ended my basketball career.
At that point, I thought my life was over. The one thing that I had invested all of my time and energy into was gone. I would never be able to fulfill my dreams completely, and the thought of that crushed me.
I did not have a Plan B. I was so confident in my abilities because I knew I put the work in.
For the next few years, I had a really hard time adjusting to life. I found myself being really distant and isolated because I was ashamed; even though my condition is out of my of control, I still felt like a failure. Basketball is what I do; it’s what I’m known for. I had no clue how to live without it.
I struggled with depression and anxiety and was just always angry. I lost all faith in what I believe in and became a person my family and I didn’t even recognize.
I was in a very dark place in life.
After what I would call the worst three years of my life, I started to snap out of it and get back to myself again, thanks to my therapist. It took him to help me see the bigger picture.
I am blessed — blessed to be alive and breathing because normally, the first symptom of my condition is death. My therapist made me realize my worth and see that I was more than just an athlete. In fact, I am probably more talented at other things than I am at basketball. I just had to step outside of my comfort zone.
Once I really started to get myself being comfortable with being uncomfortable, doors started to open up for me left and right, which eventually led me to the position I’m in today. I wouldn’t change anything about my journey because everything that happened, good and bad, is only going to make my life story that much better.
My message for any up-and-coming athletes would be to never limit yourself and to always have a backup plan, because the ball stops bouncing one day.
Sometimes, sooner than later.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.