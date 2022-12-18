Jay Simpson | When you're ready for marriage, you'll know
Today at work, we had a very good discussion on marriage and how it should not be rushed.
Out of all of my coworkers, I am the youngest, so I like to just sit back and listen. I enjoy hearing different perspectives and different stories on how marriage is for them, because every marriage isn’t the same.
Just because it may start off a little rocky, doesn’t mean it will stay that way, and vice versa.
When you marry a person, you have to be ready to go through any and everything together as one, because that’s what you’re signing up for.
I’ve always had mixed feelings about the whole marriage thing, because I never saw it in my household growing up. I didn’t get to see my mother get walked down the aisle or be loved correctly, and unfortunately, that became the norm for me.
My father got married while I was young, maybe in like the third grade, and I remember how stressed he used to get because of all of the responsibilities he had to take on. My stepmom has five other kids who never respected my dad, but he took care of them anyway, because he loved their mother, and, ultimately, they were his children now.
I remember watching my dad tear up sometimes because of his situation. I wasn’t sure if it was stress or regret, but I knew it wasn’t good, and he was not happy.
Seeing how my parents split up and went their own directions just to get with people and go through the same things, sometimes even worse, I had my mind made up at an early age that I was never getting married.
This mindset stuck with me until I had children of my own and realized how important it is to keep the family together.
I have failed in numerous relationships because of my immature ways, but I have changed, and not only that, but I’m getting older and a lot more mature as well.
I may not marry the mother of my children, but I can guarantee you that whoever I marry, my children will get to witness firsthand just how a husband is supposed to treat his wife and kids. I want my sons to see how a man is supposed to treat a woman, and I want my baby girl to witness how a woman is supposed to be treated so she will never settle for anything less.
I was told today that when I’m ready for marriage, I’ll know, so I shouldn’t force anything or go out looking for it, because that’s how divorces come about.
I want to make sure I know the person inside and out, and I want them to know me the same way. There can’t be any secrets, because that will mess up the trust factor and start us off on a bad note early.
Sometimes I get anxious and want to speed up the process, but then I remember what my father went through, and I come back to my senses.
My goal was to be married by 32 years old, and even if it doesn’t happen that way, I will not lose hope, and I’ll continue to be patient until I find the right one.
The journey is beautiful, and although sometimes I feel I’m ready for marriage, I know I’m not. I have work to do on myself still before I can even think about giving someone all of me and making a lifetime commitment.
I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or even let myself down. When it’s my time, I’ll know.
