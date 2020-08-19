Another lost soul.
Bodies have been dropping left and right around here, and it seems like every death hits a littler closer to home for some of us.
The majority of the murders that are committed stem from something very simple that can usually be settled without a tragic outcome. I do not condone fighting, but it is obviously a lot less harmful than death.
Grown men can fight to settle their differences and shake hands afterward. But when a man kills another man, there is no coming back, no shaking hands and squashing it; you’re just stuck with regret and, more than likely, a jail sentence.
Nowadays, it doesn’t seem to matter how long you’ve known a person or what type of relationship you may have or have had with them; they will still kill you.
People I’ve grown up with since shorties — shared the same bed with, eaten with, cried with — have been murdered by other people who were right there with us.
Where is the loyalty?
I’m starting to think it’s just a word and doesn’t exist anymore. I just cannot fathom how you can take a person’s life away who you’ve grown up with.
Grandparents could be close, mothers could be best friends, but none of that matters anymore. It’s turned into a dog-eat-dog type of world now, and I pray everyone can stay safe.
Rest in peace, Christopher B. Kelly — a.k.a “Mississippi” — who was killed this past weekend in Champaign, the city’s fourth victim since February.
He was one of coolest guys you could ever be around. Always in good spirits and had a very genuine heart.
So many people are hurt by this one because everyone knows he didn’t deserve it. He was never a threat to anyone. He will be missed by many.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette.
Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.