Gun violence is still a major problem in our area. With all the lives we’ve lost as a community, you’d think people would get tired of seeing it happen, but it’s been the total opposite.
It goes like this: When someone dies from gun violence, you can pretty much guarantee someone else is going to get injured or die from it, and the cycle is never-ending.
There are people out here with the mindset of “if you take one of mine, I’ll take two of yours,” and that isn’t getting us anywhere at all.
We have children growing up being influenced by all this nonsense, and they’re thinking this is just how it is and it’s normal, but it’s far from it.
Social media has been the biggest influence on our youth since it became popular. Some of the most popular social-media influencers or artists all promote violence, drugs and killing in their material.
I get it, it’s how they make money to provide for their families, but they should let that be known to their targeted audience.
Kids are taking what they hear in the music and living their life like that when the person they are hearing it from is in a gated community somewhere in Beverly Hills.
I know it’s easier said than done, but if people with so much of an influence would just promote living better and being better people in general, we’d probably see some change.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.