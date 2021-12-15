Jay Simpson | Winding down a difficult year
What a year 2021 has been.
Just when I thought 2020 was bad, I obviously had no clue what 2021 had in store. From the beginning of the year until now, there has been a large number of deaths, and so many people have lost loved ones. Parents losing children and children losing parents from whatever the cause may be.
It’s to the point where it’s getting hard to process a loved one’s death because you’re still grieving over the last one, so eventually you just become numb to the pain.
I recently lost another friend that I’ve known for many years and I didn’t shed a tear. Not because I wasn’t sad — it really hurt me — but because I’m just used to death now.
I know it sounds bad, but it’s the full-on truth. So many people that I considered a loved one or a friend have passed away at such a rapid rate that I’ve had no choice but to get used to it.
I wish times were different, but they aren’t, and to be honest, I don’t think things will change for the better until they get worse.
You have to stay prepared for the worst while hoping for the best.
We also have to learn to accept death for what it is. I hate to sound shallow-hearted, and I know I can’t tell the next person how to grieve, but getting down on yourself will not help. Stay prayed up and understand that that person is in a better place now.
Appreciate the life you have even if it’s not the one you want. Everyday above ground is a blessing and another opportunity to reach your goals.
Take advantage of that so that you can live the life you desire.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.