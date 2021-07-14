Jay Simpson | Words can hurt; trust me, I know
“It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”
It’s a phrase we hear time and time again. It might be a cliche, but it’s well-used for one very good reason: It’s true.
Sometimes, a person who doesn’t mean harm will come off as being disrespectful or rude based on their tone. I have to be more aware of this myself.
Just because I don’t mean harm doesn’t mean the
next person won’t take offense to it.
This is why I try my best to speak with a kind gesture to everyone, just to avoid confusion. I know how I would feel if someone came off as rude to me, so I want to avoid doing the same.
We have to be aware of how we speak to others because you never know what they’re going through or what triggers them.
A few weeks ago, I shared a post on social media that offended a whole community of people.
I didn’t mean any harm when I shared the post but I was not thinking about how it may make others feel. After a few people inboxed me expressing their feelings on the topic and the context I was using it in, I deleted it.
I deleted it because I understood where they were coming from and why they felt the way they did.
I made a mistake and I want to apologize publicly for it. It was something that shouldn’t have been said.
I apologize. It’s something that no one will have to worry about again.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.