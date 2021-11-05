I work with children on a day-to-day basis. I try not to do too much preaching to them about what they should and should not be doing and just try to lead by example.
I serve as a student engagement advocate at Urbana High School. We have talks with our students about the different choices they need to make in order to turn their situations around — whether it’s in the classroom, at home or something personal.
We also talk about how life might be for them if they do not change their actions and make better choices.
I was always taught that you can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make him drink it. I work alongside some great people, and we all share the same common goal — and that is to help our students be successful however we can, but we cannot make them buy in.
We do home visits, have mediation circles and spend a lot of one-on-one time with our students to support them in any way we can.
Our main objective is to get them inside of school and off the streets so that they have a chance.
Once we get them in the school, we do our best, along with the other support staff, to make them comfortable and set up plans for them to succeed.
I’ve learned that simple incentives go a long way and will motivate students to do right. So for every big milestone they reach, we like to reward them.
I’d like to thank my team for all of their hard work and dedication to the students. You all make my job easier, and I look forward to coming to work alongside you every day.
Mr. Chris Britt-Black, Ms. Sarah Young and Mrs. Desiree Woodson, I wouldn’t want to be teamed up with any other crew. We are like the dream team, and, most importantly, we really care about changing these kids’ lives.
Much love and blessings to all.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.