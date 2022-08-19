Jay Simpson | Working with youth an eye-opener
It’s amazing how much we can learn from our youth when we put our pride to the side and just listen.
Just because we are older and more experienced does not mean we can’t learn from them.
I had the same problem when I was growing up.
I hated the feeling of not being respected or people not taking my feelings and thoughts seriously just because I was young and not as experienced.
I love hearing younger people’s views on things such as life and how they perceive it.
Sometimes hearing their feelings and seeing how they navigate through life can be an eye-opener for us adults.
Things that may seem so small to us can be life-changing for them, but we would never know if we don’t communicate and stay on the same page.
Working with the youth for the last few years has really altered my way of thinking and made me more alert to body language and other nonverbal signs of communication.
When you are around a kid so long, you start to recognize mannerisms, and at that point, you can tell when something is wrong without them even saying anything.
I have come across some of the most unique kids I have ever met, and nobody would know it if they don’t talk to them.
A lot of our youth nowadays are closed in unless they trust you.
People already judge and label them without even saying a word to them to know what kind of person they really are, and that’s unfair.
These kids are brilliant beyond measure with a lot to offer the world.
It’s up to us adults to help them bring it out and reach their full potential.
If we focus all of our time judging them for what they aren’t, there is no way they will trust us to help get them to what they want to be.
Let’s come together to help our young people get ahead in life.
If you have resources that a kid can use to put themselves in position to win, then please help them. It’s only going to make the world a better place.
Much love, everyone.
