I have been writing for a good while now, just never on the level I am today.
People ask me all the time how I got into writing, and I can never give them an answer. I think it’s just natural for me; I was born with the gift.
Ever since I was a kid I would always enjoy writing, especially at school. I was able to really lose myself in whatever it was that I was writing and express myself in a way that I wasn’t able to do verbally.
In the third grade, at Prairie Elementary School, I wrote a story about how my stepbrother passed away from sickle cell anemia.
The story brought my teacher to tears. I remember it like it was yesterday. She looked me, all teary-eyed with the biggest smile on her face, and told me she was proud of me and that my feel for writing was beyond my years. My story was eventually recognized by the school district, and myself along with a few other students received the Young Author Award.
When I’m writing, I like to have a little old-school R&B music playing softly in the background to set the vibe. From that point, I lock in and get in my zone. I can’t really explain the feeling, it’s just a space that I’m in when I’m 100 percent focused on the task at hand.
This is when I produce the best work.
I’m not a pro or anywhere near a pro just yet. I’m still crafting and learning from my mistakes daily. I want to be big time in the journalism world, and I truly believe I have the potential to do so.
God put me in position to experience certain things and endure some bad heartbreaks to be able to tell my story. Along with telling my story, I’ll be able to talk about things that a lot of people can relate to, which is my goal.
I don’t want to just be a voice, I want to be THE voice.
