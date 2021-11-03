Jay Simpson | 'You never know when it could be your child in the crossfire'
At this point, it’s sick.
It’s sick that people can’t even step out and have fun anymore. Teens can’t enjoy themselves on holidays because people don’t know how to act.
It’s almost guaranteed for something violent to happen every time — and that blows my mind.
I remember being able to enjoy holiday parties and events without having a worry in the world, especially about it being a shooting and possibly losing my life.
Those thoughts never crossed my head when I was coming up. We knew how to enjoy ourselves, and we had a respect for one another because most likely we grew up together and our families have been tied in for years.
The most violence we had while growing up might’ve been a fistfight or two. I’m not glorifying it by any means, but I would much rather have a fistfight than a homicide.
It’s so much different for youth today. They will shoot you in broad daylight and then make a song about it.
Even though they are responsible for their own actions, I can’t put all of the blame on the youth. The reason I can’t do that is because they are doing what they see.
They have older people in their ear encouraging their actions and not showing them any different. When all of the older males in your life who are supposed to be role models are doing the same simple-minded things as you, it’s going to be really hard to succeed or do anything different.
I’m saying this to say instead of encouraging these young guys to keep killing their “opps” and other young men and women, we should be able to call them out where they mess up.
Well, maybe it’s too late for that because they already think they’re grown and because the people closest to them are OK with how they act and what they do, it’ll be almost impossible for anyone outside their circle to get through.
The best advice I can give is to stay away from parties or any large gatherings, because chances are, it won’t end nicely. Keep tabs on your children, know who they’re hanging out with and their whereabouts, because you never know when it could be your child in the crossfire.
I am keeping all of the parents who’ve lost children to gun violence in my prayers. I know it isn’t easy, and I can’t imagine the pain you all are going through.
Blessings to all, stay safe.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.