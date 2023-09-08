If I ever had the chance to play for Deion Sanders — Coach Prime — it would be a no-brainer.
I’ve bought into everything he’s about and am a huge fan. It didn’t take his Colorado team’s upset of TCU last weekend to convince me.
Not only is he a Hall of Famer, but he is a better role model and father figure. To me, that’s a lot more important than the game of football.
Coach Prime has put together an amazing coaching staff full of men with the same end goal in mind. Those guys are the real deal. I’m a parent; they can most definitely get my child, and I’d feel comfortable that they’re in great hands.
When he said he brought his own luggage and it’s Louis (Vuitton), he wasn’t just speaking on his recruits. He was talking about his staff as well.
A lot of people try to nitpick negative things about Coach Prime and the way he orchestrates things. But I think people just aren’t used to something that’s not the normal. He’s coming in doing things his way and doing it unapologetically — that’s what I think has ruffled some feathers.
People don’t like to see someone like Prime come and do everything he said he was going to do. He has not one but two Heisman Trophy candidates on his roster: his son Sheduer Sanders and someone he considers a son, two-way player Travis Hunter.
He brought a different type of swagger to Boulder, Colo., and it was put on full display last weekend.
I can’t wait until they play Nebraska this weekend so that people can see for themselves — the Buffs are the real deal and nothing to be played with.
If you are like me and interested in how they are behind the scenes, subscribe to the Well Off Media YouTube channel for an inside look at his program. My sons and I watch it every day when they get home from school just so they can see how things are at that level.
I want them to see how special something can be when you buy all the way in and really commit to something.
We support Coach Prime and the Buffs in my home. If I ever had the chance to send my children to play for him, the answer would be an easy yes.