Jay Simpson | Young girls need fathers, too
I’ve been part of many discussions on how much young boys need their fathers in their lives and how beneficial it can be to them, but I rarely hear the same thing about young girls.
I believe young girls need their dads the same as young boys, and, in some cases, maybe even more.
Now that I’m older and a lot wiser, I can see what I couldn’t see in my younger years.
I remember growing up with girls who would do just about anything for attention, and even though most of it was negative attention, it was still enough to fulfill their desire for it.
If they had an active father in their life, then he could have showed them the love and affection they were looking for without them looking for it in young guys who only wanted one thing.
There’s more than one way to be accepted, and giving yourself to boys to impress them or to feel loved is not the way to go.
It’s hard to blame the child for acting a certain way, because it’s not their fault they were put in that situation.
A lot of them have no father figure and watch their mothers bring guy after guy home, so in their minds, that’s the way to go.
I promise to my daughter that as long as I’m alive and able, I will be there for her every step of the way.
I will always make her feel loved and important so she won’t have to go looking for it from any other man until she is mature enough to do so on her own.
I’m going to show her how a man is supposed to treat a woman, and I will always keep it real with her and let her know what to watch for when I’m not around.
I’ve learned that being honest with your kids, especially daughters, may seem like a lot at the time, but it is definitely necessary.
If they already know the truth, it will be hard for anyone to lie to or get over on them.
My mother always kept it real with me when it came to women and what to watch out for, and I think I’ve done pretty good with choosing women because of it.
It’s only right I give my baby girl that same energy.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.