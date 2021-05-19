Jay Simpson | Young kids need good role models
Being a kid in today’s world, especially a Black kid, it can be hard to trust people.
It’s not because they don’t want to, they just don’t know how. Actually, all they want is someone they know they can trust. Kids are big on loyalty these days, and rightfully so, with all of the violence going on.
I haven’t figured out a way to get through to all of the youth, and quite frankly, I don’t think it’s possible to reach every single one, but as long as we can reach a few, then we are moving in the right direction.
I’m around the youth everyday at work, and I can tell they just want someone to talk to.
I make sure I never come off as a disrespectful adult to them. I always come with respect and approach them as if I’m an uncle or older brother in hopes of getting them to open up to me.
A majority of the time, it works, and the times it doesn’t, I just have to come at them from a different angle and figure out ways to get them to interact with me, which can be a process, but it’s worth it. These children are worth it.
I hate to see some of the things they have to go through, all because they don’t have enough positive male influences around. You see a lot of adults who are living bad and doing things they shouldn’t be doing influencing the youth to do the same things.
Those are the people they are looking up to now, because that’s what’s cool in their eyes. They love to see the money, guns, drugs and women, because to them, that’s a sign of success, and it’s sad, because they have it all messed up.
That is not reality. It may be reality for the rappers and hustlers, but that’s not what we should be giving to the youth.
We should be feeding them knowledge on how to get LLCs and trades and things like that, which will actually benefit them in the long run.
I have big plans for this city and the youth in it. I have a couple of big-time names and personalities that I believe the kids will be able to relate to and see that it is possible to make it out of their circumstances.
It’s never too late to change.
