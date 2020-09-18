Jay's Simpson | The Club's been a special place for a lot of us
This week’s news about the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club triggered a flood of positive memories.
The club was the place to be as a kid. It was our safe haven.
It’s a place where kids like myself created great bonds with others, a place where a lot of us experienced certain things for the first time.
In my day, there was a YMCA day camp, a park district camp and The Club, as we called it.
Most of us at The Club couldn’t afford the other two day camps and/or didn’t have the transportation to get there. The Club provided transportation, and they fed us. In our parents’ eyes, it was win-win.
Everything was family-oriented there, and that made it an even better experience.
Yes, we were children, and we mouthed off sometimes, but at the end of the day, we respected all the staff to the fullest. We knew if we disrespected them, they would call our moms. Notice I said moms, because most of them were single mothers working hard, trying to raise and provide for multiple children on their own.
When they got a call from The Club about their child misbehaving, we knew it wasn’t going to be pretty — and that’s what kept the respect level there at all times.
I wish today’s generation could experience some of the fun times we had. Maybe they would appreciate that place a little more.
The Club will always mean a lot to me, seeing as it’s where I played on my first organized basketball team, met my first girlfriend, made some amazing friends — and even got in my first fight.
I did a lot of growing up in that building and wouldn’t be the person I am now without it.
I want to thank every Boys & Girls Club staff member who had to deal with us, because I know we were a handful. Nothing went unnoticed, and we appreciate you for everything.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. His email is jsimpson@news-gazette.com.