Jay's Take | A tough loss for basketball community
The basketball world took a big loss this week with the passing of 19-year-old University of Kentucky star Terrence Clarke.
Clarke lost his life after a tragic car accident in
Los Angeles following a workout as he prepared for this year’s NBA Draft. Clarke’s good friend and college teammate Brandon Boston was in the car right behind him at the time of the accident, so he saw everything.
Thank God that Boston is alive and well, but I can only imagine the pain he is suffering from seeing his friend lose his life so tragically.
Clarke was so close to reaching his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. Just Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group under top-notch agent Rich Paul. If you know who Rich Paul is, you know he is a master negotiator and gets his players the big bucks.
I pray that Boston can get the help he needs to be able to heal from this mentally and emotionally, because I know what it feels like to lose a best friend. It’s a feeling that never goes away; you just learn to live with it.
I’m asking everyone to please keep the families of these young men in your prayers, especially the Clarke family. They did a wonderful job raising Terrence as he was one of the best in world at what he does.
Fly high, young king.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.