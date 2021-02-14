Jay's Take | Appreciate all the feedback
I just want to take the time out to appreciate all the feedback and input that I receive from everyone on the daily.
The positive and negative feedback has all helped me in tremendous ways.
I enjoy having discussions
with random people after reading my columns; it brings me so much joy to see that people actually take the time out of their
day to pay attention to what I have to say.
Sometimes it’s not always the nicest conversation, but it’s cool to hear how other people feel about and view topics that I talk about in Jay’s Take.
When I write, I know not everyone is going to agree with everything I say, and some people may even think it’s wrong in all areas, but in a way, that is why I’m in this field. I love to challenge people’s minds and get them to think outside the box or to place themselves in someone else’s shoes.
Too many times, we see people degrading others or just not respecting them because their beliefs and actions are different. People are entitled to believe in what they want and speak on what they want.
We as people have to understand and respect it.
I respect everyone’s opinion on my writing, good and bad, and I encourage you all to continue letting me know how you feel after reading them.
My mission is not to disrespect anyone by any means. I just want to speak my mind freely, talk about my experiences in life and things people can relate to, no matter the color.
I hope you continue the support; it really means a lot and keeps me going, even on the tough days.
Thank you!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.