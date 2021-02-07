Jay's Take | Bond's journey one for local girls to look up to
Another local great I’d like to recognize for Black History Month is Latoya Bond.
Bond is a professional women’s basketball player from right here in our own backyard. In fact, she is the winningest player in Urbana Middle School history, followed by current Tigers standout Jermontre Young.
Bond attended Urbana High School, where she was a highly touted player. In 2000 and 2001, she was selected to the State Farm Holiday Classic all-tournament teams. If you know anything about that tournament, then you know there is always some really good competition there, so earning two all-tournament teams is a huge accomplishment.
Following graduation in 2002, Bond went on to play NCAA Division I for the Lady Tigers of the University of Missouri, where she improved her game every year. In her last season at Mizzou, which was also her best, she finished as the seventh-leading scorer in the Big 12 Conference and hit the 1,000-career-point marker. Bond was named to the All-Big 12 first team as well as the Big 12 All-Defense team.
Safe to say she ended her college career on a good note.
After college, Bond was drafted by the Charlotte Sting in the second round (27th overall) in the 2006 WNBA draft, which made her the first and only female athlete to make it to the big leagues from our city.
Bond played stints overseas as well in places like Cyprus, Poland and Israel.
She’s lived a life a lot of little girls locally dream about. I hope this piece of Black history can help motivate at least one little girl to always give it her all. Don’t try to be the next Latoya Bond; try to be better and create your own legacy. I’m sure Bond would love to see it.
Happy Black History Month!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.