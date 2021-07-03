Jay's Take | Compensation for student-athletes long overdue
I think it’s amazing that college athletes are finally getting some compensation. It is long overdue.
These athletes sacrifice so much time, energy, blood, sweat and tears that they deserve compensation. Besides, they’re the ones who generate most of the revenue.
Some of these kids have tough situations at home outside of school and come from low-income families, so the fact that they are now able to monetize off of their abilities is a blessing. Not only will they be able to provide for themselves, but they can also help family that’s in need. It may not be much, but something is better than nothing.
I wish this took place while I was playing in college, because I would’ve been able to help my mother. Even though it didn’t go that way for me, I’m grateful that the today’s athletes have that opportunity.
This is a huge step forward for the NCAA, and maybe this will help retain some top recruits instead of them going straight to the NBA G-League. I’m excited to see how it plays out.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.