Jay's Take | Competition builds character
Having a killer instinct is defined as a ruthless determination to succeed or win.
This is a quality that you don’t have to be born with in order to have. If you don’t already have a killer instinct, it’s not too late to develop one.
Due to my circumstances, I had to develop this trait at an early age, because if I didn’t have that mentality, I would’ve become a product of my environment.
I’ve been determined to succeed ever since I figured out what poverty was and realized that we were living in it.
This is the reason I compete as hard as I do with anything that involves competition. I’m trying to beat my opponent in anything I do, and I want them to know it wasn’t even close.
That’s not me being arrogant, it’s just how it is in this world. It’s a dog-eat-dog world, so you have to eat or you will be eaten.
Nobody cares about your excuses or reasons why you couldn’t do something; complaining only makes it worse. I was raised to never complain and to just go harder.
We have to do what needs to be done without any complaints, and if it involves a little competition, then so be it. Competition builds character and is good for the mind.
Use your killer instinct to your advantage and get out here and compete for what you want. Nothing is going to be handed to you. You’ve got to work!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.