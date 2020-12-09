Some small advice to the younger kids.
It’s OK to be different.
Just because you are not like everyone else is perfectly fine, as long as you’re happy. You don’t have to dress like anyone, talk like anyone or act like anyone but the person you want to be. People are going to talk and have an opinion no matter what you do, so you might as well do what makes you happiest.
The people who talk about you in a negative way just because they don’t agree with something you do are usually the ones battling things within themselves and aren’t comfortable in the skin they’re in. These kind of people will do anything to boost their ego, even if means tearing apart someone else’s.
Don’t be that person.
Always be open to listen to and learn new things. You never know what you might learn from a person who is the total opposite of you. An open mind is a powerful thing. Being able to not be judgmental and opinionated on everything and seeing people for who they really are is a skill.
As people, we are programmed to believe that the way we do things is the right and only way to do them, but it is not. People handle things differently, and that’s something we need to accept. Not everyone was raised the same or has been through the same path of life, so people’s train of thought will always be different just based on their experiences.
So with that being said, you should never judge a book by its cover, because you never know the jewels you may get from it.
